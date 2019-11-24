Reality star Kim Kardashian West has revealed she has a ''good relationship'' with US President Donald Trump.
Kim Kardashian West has a ''good relationship'' with US President Donald Trump.
The 39-year-old reality TV star has recently been campaigning for prison reforms in the United States, and Kim has revealed she is currently on good terms with the outspoken billionaire and his administration.
Kim - who has already successfully campaigned for the release of Alice Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for drug charges - told 'The Sunday Project': ''So far I think it is like 34 people I have helped now release. I have a good relationship with the White House.
''They have been extremely helpful in prison reform and justice reform, and that's been an amazing transformation, of seeing - at the beginning of the presidency, maybe (Mr Trump) wasn't so open to the idea of any prison reform, and completely changing and meeting a lot of amazing people on the way and having a change of heart has been a beautiful journey for me to watch as well.''
Meanwhile, Kim also claimed that she can ''empathise'' with the struggles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The brunette beauty - who is married to rap star Kanye West - said she can understand why the British royals are so keen to maintain a degree of privacy in their lives.
She said: ''I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them. But I think as I'm older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place.
''I can definitely empathise with their ... empathise with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...