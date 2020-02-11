Kim Kardashian West doesn't think she ''should'' have any more children.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months with her husband Kanye West - would love to have two more kids but she is worried about not being able to share out the ''attention'' enough if she added to her brood.

Speaking to Laura Wasser for her All's Fair podcast, she shared: ''I just can't do more because I really want to go to school and I want to do all this stuff and I do believe that - I could do two more, but I just don't think I should. I'd have to go through IVF and I'm nearly 40 and I don't want to be an old mom. That's the thing. I want to pay attention. I think everyone needs attention. And I think just seeing how my mum is 64, we still don't stop bugging her. At 40, I call her on the daily, all day long.''

Her comments will no doubt devastate her spouse Kanye after he previously confessed he would love to have seven children in total as he feels having kids is the ''richest thing''.

He said: ''[I want] seven kids. The richest thing that you can have is as many children as possible.''

However, even at the time, Kim admitted Kanye was ''stuck'' on the idea.

She told her pal Larsa Pippen on the family's E! reality show: ''Kanye wants to have more [kids]. He's been harassing me. He's stuck on seven. I could never, especially in the world we live in. It literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.''