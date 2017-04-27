Kim Kardashian West doesn't ''respect the character'' Caitlyn Jenner is showing now.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star thinks her stepdad - who was known as Bruce Jenner before undergoing a gender transition - was wrong to include details about her relationship with Kris Jenner in a memoir about her life as she thinks ''bashing other people'' is distasteful.

She said: ''That was my stepdad for so many years. She taught me about character and so much growing up, and I just feel like I don't respect the character that she's showing now ... like there's no need for a book. Tell your story, but just don't bash other people I just think it's not tasteful.''

And the 36-year-old television personality's ''heart breaks'' for her mother Kris, who has to hear all these ''untruthful'' things.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she added: ''My heart breaks for my mom because I feel like she's been through so much. Caitlyn's promoting this book and she's saying all these things. And I just don't think it's necessary. I just feel like it's unfair, things aren't truthful.

''I feel like it's taken her a really long time to be honest with herself, so I don't expect her to be honest about my mom now ... But it's just so hurtful. I wish her all the success in the world, but not at our expense.''

It comes after Caitlyn claimed she gave Kris and Kim an advance copy of her memoir.

She said: ''I gave Kris an advance copy of the book, like a month and a half ago. There was only one but the last few pages weren't in there. Because we had a few things we didn't want to talk about. I gave her that one. She read it. Obviously, she had some differences of opinion but that's okay.

''Kim did read it. I gave it to her after Kris was done with it, but I never really had a chance to really discuss it with her after the fact. I don't know if she got all the way through it.''