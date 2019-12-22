Kim Kardashian West doesn't expect to always ''understand'' Kanye West.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star admits there are times in her relationship with the rapper that she hasn't had the ''same exact feelings'' as her spouse but she feels it is important to focus on how to ''grow'' from that.

Asked how her relationship with Kanye has evolved, she said: ''The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun. And it's OK to not understand each other. It's OK to not have the same exact feelings all the time. It's just about figuring out how do we grow from that, or what's the lesson from that, and giving each other space and time to figure that out.

''You should see what he's working on now. He's fascinated with buildings and homes. He wants to do low-income housing and have the design be elevated: simple and cool and affordable. He really supports [the American artist] James Turrell and they're working on stuff together that will be exciting. He's building the community.''

The 39-year-old television personality ''listens to and understands'' her husband and believes her subdued style nowadays could be because of how Kanye isn't ''comfortable'' with her being sexy.

Speaking to New York magazine, as published in The Sunday Times magazine, she added about her dress sense: ''I think I have a little bit. I don't know if it's the fact that my husband has voiced that sometimes too sexy is just overkill and he's not comfortable with that. I listen to him and understand him. Still, at the end of the day he always gives me the freedom to be and do what I want. But I've kind of had this awakening myself.

''I realised I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time. I mean, one of my most iconic covers was the Paper magazine one, when I was all oiled up and ripping my dress off. I also did think, like, 'OK, I'm here in the White House' and then the next day I was posting, like, a crazy bikini selfie. And I was thinking, I hope they don't see this. I have to go back there next week.''