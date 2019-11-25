Kim Kardashian West doesn't always ''understand'' Kanye West, but says the pair still make sure their romance is as ''fun'' as ever.
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has admitted she and her spouse don't always see eye to eye, but insists the pair work hard to overcome their differences and keep their romance going strong.
She said: ''It's okay to not understand each other. It's okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time. It's just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or what's the lesson from that? And giving each other space and time to figure that out. The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun.''
And although she may not agree with Kanye's strong political views, the 39-year-old reality star is supportive of his recent passion project in creating housing for low-income families.
She gushed to New York magazine: ''You should see what he's working on now. All home stuff. He's fascinated with buildings and homes. He really wants to do low-income housing, and have the design be elevated: simple and cool and affordable.
''He really supports James Turrell in his Crater and they're working on stuff together that will be exciting. He's building the community.''
Kim's comments come after it was claimed the couple - who married in 2015 and have North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 22 months, and Psalm, six months, together - are ''in such a great place'' in their relationship.
A source said: ''Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now. Kim doesn't want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.
''Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn't know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page. They are incredibly supportive of each other.''
Whilst another added: ''Kanye has changed a lot since they have been together. But so has Kim. She is very grateful that they have managed to stay together for this long. She loves her family with Kanye.''
