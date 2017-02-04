Kim Kardashian West has revealed that she knew rapper Kanye West was her true love when she stayed over at his house for the first time.
Kim Kardashian West knew Kanye West was 'The One' the first time she spent the night at his house.
The couple - who have children North, three and Saint, 13 months, together - tied the knot in 2014 but Kim knew things were serious when she stayed over at his residence and Kanye made sure the heating was on for her.
She wrote on her website: ''I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.''
In the post on KimKardashianWest.com, the star revealed a list of 20 facts, that she said no one knew about her.
One included her weird sleeping habits and Kim also claimed that she is secretly hilarious.
She wrote: ''I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the s**t out of people. I'm secretly the funniest person, but only in my inner secret. The things I say are wild.''
And Kim also revealed that she once almost got kicked out of tennis camp, for kissing a boy.
She said: ''I used to play tennis and went to tennis camp but almost got kicked out for kissing a boy. My dad came to yell at me.''
While Kim always looks picture perfect for the cameras, she revealed some beauty secrets that no one knows about.
She said: ''I have a permanent retainer on my teeth inside that you can't see,'' and ''I had a dark mole on my forehead that I had removed three times and it is skin coloured and everyone thinks it is a pimple.''
She also added some other facts, including: ''I have six piercings -- one bellybutton, one in right ear, three on my left and one really high on left ear. I have a freckle on my eyeball'' and ''I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup. I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It's like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.''
The actress has been announced to star in 'Godzilla: King of Monsters'.
The actress truly showed her range while listening to co-star David K Harbour’s rousing speech.
The 'Moonlight' star won Best Supporting Actor.
The actress plays a zombie in the new Netflix series.
The model says her son Flynn gets along really well with his dad’s girlfriend Katy Perry.
This was a project he just couldn't say no to.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...