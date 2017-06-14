Kim Kardashian West hopes her work ethic inspires her children.

The 36-year-old star - who has daughter North, three, and 18-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - is open-minded about the careers her children choose to pursue, but she hopes they are similarly hard working.

Kim shared: ''I hope that they find their own motivation - no matter what that is, no matter what they want to do in life.

''I hope that they work really hard. I think they have good examples.''

The reality TV star admitted she learned a great deal from observing her own parents, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian, and she hopes her children follow suit.

However, Kim is determined not to put her children under any unnecessary pressure.

She told ET Online: ''I have learned from seeing both of my parents work really hard and I think our kids will see.

''Kanye and I work really hard and I hope that is motivating for them to find their own path. Not to pressure, but to definitely have our rules is the best that you can do.''

Kim has developed a number of different business interests over the years, including her own app.

And despite enjoying a glamorous lifestyle, Kim remains passionate about her business ventures.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star said: ''I really cared more about the business and running our clothing stores at the beginning. More the business behind it, thinking, 'Oh, we'll do a reality show because it'll bring attention to the store and to the business'.

''So, I always had that mindset, I always wanted work. Since I was 15 years old I was working in a clothing store and then in my dad's office.''