Kim Kardashian West is feeling ''hopeful'' after meeting Donald Trump to discuss prison reform.

The 37-year-old reality star organised a meeting with the US President at the White House in Washington D.C. on Wednesday (30.05.18), in a quest to free great-grandmother Alice Marie Johnson from prison.

The 63-year-old one-time drug offender was sentenced to life without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges, and the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has been trying to help get her released from behind bars since last year.

Now after meeting the 71-year-old Republican she is ''optimistic'' that Alice will be given a ''second chance''.

In a series of Tweets, Kim said: ''I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon.

''It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

''We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson's future and hopeful that she - and so many like her - will get a second chance at life. [sic]''

Trump shared a photo of Kim and himself in his office on Twitter, captioning it: ''Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. [sic]''

Kim did initially support Trump's rival Hillary Clinton in the election but it's believed the politician may be willing to help because his daughter Ivanka Trump is involved.

Kim's husband Kanye West - with whom she has children North, four, Saint, two, and Chicago, four months - has also been supporting Trump over the past few months.

Alice's case became international news last year when Kim tweeted about it which, in turn, led to her penning the star a heartfelt thank you letter.

She wrote: ''Dear Ms. Kardashian, I am so humbled by what you are doing and have already done on my behalf. When I spoke with Attorney Shawn Holley and she disclosed the name of my benefactor, I had to take time to process and digest the news that you were the one she had been alluding to. There are no words to strong enough to express my deep and heartfelt gratitude.

''Ms. Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope that this Life Jacket I'm serving may one day be taken off. There are defining moments in history that have shaped the destiny of this nation. I believe that we are part of a defining moment. When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on that bus (the same year that I was born - 1955)... that was a defining moment.''