Kim Kardashian West is ''hopeful'' about her future with her husband Kanye West.

The 36-year-old television personality has been readjusting to life in the spotlight after a dramatic end to 2016 which saw her robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October, before Kanye was hospitalised for ''temporary psychosis'' in November, and sources now say whilst the ordeals have put a strain on their relationship, they're ''working to change that''.

A source said of the couple: ''She is spending time with Kanye. It doesn't seem like they have plans to split now. Things don't seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that.

''With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together.''

The pair - who share three-year-old North and 13-month-old Saint together - were spotted filming an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' at a restaurant in California on Thursday (19.01.17), where sources say they ''weren't affectionate'', but ''seemed okay''.

The sourced added to People magazine: ''Kim and Kanye seemed okay. They weren't affectionate. They walked separately into the restaurant.''

News of their ongoing push to work on their relationship comes after it was previously claimed the brunette beauty was planning on divorcing the 39-year-old rapper after the events of last year.

An insider said previously: ''This divorce stuff is completely false.

''Kim does not have any plans to divorce Kanye. She's told me it's false.

''The picture that's being painted is that she is planning on leaving him because of the robbery and this [hospitalisation] incident.''