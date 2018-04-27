Kim Kardashian West has hit back at claims her new perfume bottle for her KKW Body fragrance copied Jean Paul Gaultier's 1993 effort.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has been criticised by some after her new KKW Body fragrance was said to resemble Gaultier's Classique perfume bottle, which also features a woman's body without arms, legs and head.
Asked about it, she said: ''Sculptures were my inspiration, but I love that bottle. It's iconic and celebrates the woman's body, but my inspiration was a statue. I wanted [mine] to be really personal with my exact mold, but I've always loved the Gaultier bottles.''
And it might not be the only reason Kim took a mould of her own body as she also revealed she is making it into a big sculpture.
She added: ''We were making a mould of my body for the fragrance, but we were also making it to make a big sculpture.''
Kim had previously eluded to doing a unisex fragrance and she is ''hoping'' to unveil it in the fall.
She shared to Elle: ''Yeah, I'm hoping so ... there are two other ... I don't want to say just yet, but yeah, I'm hoping in the fall.''
Kim had previously taken to Twitter to unveil a nude photo of herself covered in grey plaster, which she used as a mould.
The caption read: ''We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle @KKWFRAGRANCE (sic)''
