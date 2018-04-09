Kim Kardashian West has been working hard in the gym to make sure the paparazzi don't capture any unflattering photos of her.

The 37-year-old KKW Beauty mogul was left horrified last year when pictures emerged of her on vacation which appeared to show all angles of Kim's un-airbrushed body in a barely-there bikini, but the brunette beauty has been working with personal trainer Melissa Alcantara to make sure she isn't the subject of body-shaming again.

Replying to a fan on Twitter asking if we will be seeing more candid photos of Kim's killer body after what happened last year, Kim responded: ''I've been living too hard core in the gym for that to ever happen to me again. So far its been very private, no paps in site. But don't worry we've been taking tons of pics. I will post them when i have time [sic]''

The pictures were taken when Kim joined older sister Kourtney Kardashian in Mexico for her birthday celebrations and in an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Kim is seen visibly upset after seeing the photos emerge online.

She exclaimed: ''Oh my god. Like, I don't get it. I literally DON'T look like this! I need to untag myself in everything. I'm literally going to go inside and just start untagging''

But after the initial shock the star - who has been sharing snaps of her body transformation on Instagram - said the images only made her want to become a better version of herself.

Speaking on 'The View', she explained: ''I saw these awful photos of myself when I was on a trip in Mexico and people were Photoshopping them and sharpening them. I mean, I definitely was not in my best shape - I hadn't worked out in 12 weeks. I had two surgeries on my uterus.

''I was already not feeling like myself. And then when people were sharpening them and making them look way worse, and then those were going around. I was like, 'OK. I'm gonna get it together.' ''