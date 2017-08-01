Kim Kardashian West's company Kimsaprincesss, Inc. has been hit with a $100 million patent infringement lawsuit over their promotion and her use of an illuminated phone case.
Kim Kardashian West's company is being sued for $100 million.
Kimsaprincesss, Inc. were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Monday (31.07.17) over their promotion and the reality TV star's use of an illuminated phone case which she uses to take perfect selfies with her pals.
According to TMZ, the complaint claims a man named Hooshmand Harooni filed a patent for an ''integrated lighting accessory and case for a mobile phone device'' in 2013.
Kim is often promoting her LuMee phone case on social media when she takes a selfie and now Snaplight, the company Hooshmand licensed his lighting phone case to, claim she is taking some of their profits so want $100 million.
Snaplight insist it has been ''extremely difficult'' for them ''to compete in the selfie case market'' with the 36-year-old star promoting LuMee to her 165 million social media followers.
However, a representative for Kim has insisted she has done ''absolutely nothing wrong''.
They told the gossip website: ''The patent lawsuit filed by Snap Light has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong. (sic)''
This comes just a month after Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian was said to be in talks with lawyers about filing a lawsuit against one of her pals after she reportedly had ''tens of thousands of dollars'' stolen from her.
The identity of her pal is not known but they are said to have put loads of clothes on her credit card, charging her a ''small fortune'' for designer gear.
