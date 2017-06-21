Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have reportedly found a surrogate to carry their third child.

The couple - who have kids North, four, and Saint, 18 months, together - have been keen to further expand their brood, but the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been warned off getting pregnant again by doctors because of the complications she previously suffered when expecting both her children.

And now, according to TMZ, the couple have found someone willing to carry a child for them and agreed, through an agency, to pay the unnamed woman $45,000 in 10 equal installments, though if it is a multiple pregnancy she will receive an additional $5,000 per child.

In addition, if the surrogate loses reproductive organs in the process, she receives an additional $4,000.

The couple are also required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

In return, the surrogate must refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs during the pregnancy, and she cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated drink per day or eat raw fish.

She has also agreed to restrict sexual activity in the weeks leading up to getting pregnant including foregoing intercourse for three weeks after embryo implantation.

The agreement also states the 40-year-old rapper and his 36-year-old wife ''assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child ... that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.''

Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and older sister Kourtney Kardashian - who has three kids with former partner Scott Disick - previously offered to act as surrogates for the brunette beauty.

in scenes aired on 'Keeping With the Kardashians' last month, 61-year-old Kris explained how her own doctor her told her she no longer has viable eggs, but that doesn't mean she can't carry a baby.

Kim then asked: ''Do you want to carry mine?''

Kris replied: ''If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would.''

And Kourtney also volunteered.

She told Kris: ''I already offered myself. So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!''