Kim Kardashian West has hinted plans for a Kardashian family Christmas card have been scrapped this year.
The 38-year-old beauty and her famous family come together every year to release special festive themed images that encompass their ever growing family tree.
But following a year plagued with drama - including Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson being seen getting close to another woman just days before their daughter True's birth, and Kim's husband Kanye West making several controversial comments on social media - the family might leave their annual tradition this year.
When one fan on Twitter wrote: ''I feel like with the drama that happened last year, we may not get a Kardashian Christmas card this year.''
Kim responded: ''Wow reading my mind.''
Although 2018 was a dramatic one for the Kardashian and Jenner clan, it also saw the birth of three new babies - Kim's daughter Chicago, 10 months, who was born via surrogate, Khloe's daughter True, seven months, and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi, nine months - who would be making their Christmas card debut if the family do decide to go ahead with the photos.
The news comes as Kim's younger sister Khloe, 34, has reportedly been struggling with what to do in the wake of Tristan's cheating scandal.
It has been claimed she's not ''defining'' their relationship and will only refer to him as ''True's dad'', but will still be spending Thanksgiving (22.11.18) in Cleveland with him for the sake of their daughter.
An insider said: ''Tristan's schedule worked out so they could spend Thanksgiving together in Cleveland.
''It's True's first Thanksgiving and Khloe wants to celebrate it as a family. It's very important to her that True has her own family traditions and is with both her mom and dad.''
But Khloe is reportedly still unsure about moving to Cleveland from Los Angeles full time, after finding it ''hard'' dealing with the basketball player's alleged infidelity.
The source added: ''She is still very happy in L.A. with her family support and the thought of being back in Cleveland by herself is unsettling.
''She isn't making long-term plans and is just taking it little by little and seeing what happens.
''He's very conflicted and tries her best to stay focused on True and all the joys of motherhood.
''It's complicated with Tristan, but he's True's dad and that's what matters most to Khloe.''
