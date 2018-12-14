Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has suggested she plans to create a family Christmas card.
The 38-year-old reality TV star - who is married to rapper Kanye West - previously hinted that the Kardashian/Jenner family wouldn't be making their own card this year, but Kim now appears to have performed a U-turn.
On her her Instagram Story, Kim explained: ''We're on set today for a secret project ... I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done.''
However, the Kardashian/Jenner kids - including Kim's kids, North, five, Saint, three, and ten-month-old Chicago - were not present at the proposed shoot.
Kim continued: ''All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone.
''What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''
Before taking a poll from her followers, Kim added: ''Should I try to get them to do a Christmas card today?''
By contrast, Kim previously hinted there won't be a Kardashian/Jenner Christmas card this year.
The brunette beauty suggested the family didn't have enough time to plan and create the card.
She admitted: ''You know, this Kardashian Christmas card ... I really feel like last year really f***ed us over. I'm not gonna lie. It really did us in.
''So, we gotta get it together. We gotta plan ahead. I think, honestly, time just flew by so fast.''
