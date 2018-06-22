Kim Kardashian West has ''truly'' moved on from her horrific Paris robbery.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star returned to the French capital on Thursday (21.06.18) for the first time since the terrifying moment she was held at gunpoint in her hotel.

Taking a moment to reflect, she wrote on her website: ''For me, it was the perfect time to come back to a place where I fell in love, but also a place where I suffered great trauma.

''Emotionally, I feel calm. I've truly put the experience behind me, and have learned and grown from it. Because of this, mentally coming back to Paris wasn't difficult for me.''

Kim, 37, returned with her husband Kanye West for the Louis Vuitton Menswear spring/summer 2019 Paris Fashion Week show, and she added that she is glad she was able to ''overcome'' her fears.

She continued: ''It feels refreshing to face my fears and overcome them. For me, there's no point in staying in a f--ed-up state of mind.

'''Feel it, go through it and move on' has always been how I try to live my life. I would never suggest to anyone how to grieve, I can simply say what has worked for me.''

The reality star - who was also accompanied on the trip by half-sister Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Travis Scott - hoped to finally get ''closure'' by returning to Paris.

The source told E! News: ''The visit was special and important for Kim. She wants to move on completely from what happened and going back helped with closure.''

Kim admitted her whirlwind trip to the city had been an ''emotional'' one on her Twitter account.

She posted: ''Thank you Paris for the emotional trip back! I couldn't have come for a better reason....off to Teyana's listening party in LA now! 2 major experiences in 2 countries all in the same day! (sic)''