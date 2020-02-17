Kim Kardashian West surprised her husband Kanye West with a massage at a secret villa in Cabo for Valentine's Day.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West spent Valentine's weekend having massages in Cabo.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star flew to the Mexican city - where the 'Bound 2' hitmaker was working on music for a few days - to surprise the 42-year-old rapper with a two-night stay at a private villa for the romantic occasion.
A source told E! News: ''Kanye was in town for a few days working on music, and Kim flew in to meet him at the last minute on Friday evening.
''She was taken to a private villa where she met Kanye. They had a very quiet two-night stay at their private villa.''
The couple - who have kids North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months, together - reportedly spent the weekend having relaxing massages and even had an in-house chef to prepare all of their meals at the luxury apartment.
An insider explained: ''It was relaxing and peaceful.
''They never left and just enjoyed one-on-one time.''
The 39-year-old reality TV star's mother Kris Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble were also there for Valentine's Day (14.02.20) but were ''staying at a home in a different part of Cabo.''
Kim certainly deserved the break as she's been busy training to become a lawyer recently.
The brunette beauty - who is following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, who was best known for being part of O.J. Simpson's defence team - said: ''I think that by the time I was a teenager and [my dad] was working on the O.J. case, I was sneaking in his office, looking at all of the evidence and things I shouldn't have been looking at. Maybe it was in my soul for years that that's what I would have wanted to do. And I've even seen interviews pop up now from six or seven years ago. People ask what I wanted to do if I wasn't filming my show. I always said I wanted to be a crime scene investigator or an attorney.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...