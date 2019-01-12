Kim Kardashian West has her own Barbie doll.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed she is the proud owner of her very own Barbie prototype, which was organised for her by her husband Kanye West after a deal with Mattel fell through.

Captioning old throwback photos of herself, she wrote: ''Have the best story about this look. I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me! (sic)''

Kim and Kanye are ''closer'' than ever now they are expecting another child.

An insider said: ''Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close. When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same - having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year.''

Whilst another source added: ''One thing you've got to know about Kanye and Kim: They've got a different chemistry when a baby is on the way. I can't even explain it, but they are much more into each other when they're expecting. So they're both really happy right now - a lot more romantic, a lot more supportive of each other. They were acting like newlyweds last week. They touch each other, kiss each other and say things to each other like, 'You're the best thing that ever happened to me.' It's really sweet to watch them together. When they're not expecting, they're still loving, but nothing like this. Right now, they couldn't be happier.''