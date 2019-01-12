Kim Kardashian West was gifted her own Barbie doll by her husband Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian West has her own Barbie doll.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star has revealed she is the proud owner of her very own Barbie prototype, which was organised for her by her husband Kanye West after a deal with Mattel fell through.
Captioning old throwback photos of herself, she wrote: ''Have the best story about this look. I had a Barbie deal & she was going 2 wear this exact look! Then the deal got cancelled, the Kim K Barbie would no longer B produced. Kanye knew how sad I was, called Mattel & made all my dreams come true by having my prototype made just 4 me! (sic)''
Kim and Kanye are ''closer'' than ever now they are expecting another child.
An insider said: ''Kim and Kanye seem great. They had a really nice trip to Aspen and always enjoy spending time in Miami. They seem very happy and close. When they waited for Chicago to arrive, it was the same - having another baby seems to always bring them closer. They are very excited about having another baby this year.''
Whilst another source added: ''One thing you've got to know about Kanye and Kim: They've got a different chemistry when a baby is on the way. I can't even explain it, but they are much more into each other when they're expecting. So they're both really happy right now - a lot more romantic, a lot more supportive of each other. They were acting like newlyweds last week. They touch each other, kiss each other and say things to each other like, 'You're the best thing that ever happened to me.' It's really sweet to watch them together. When they're not expecting, they're still loving, but nothing like this. Right now, they couldn't be happier.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie reunites the pairing of Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley on screen...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
While Judith may not have the natural credibility for her job as a marriage counsellor,...
Satan is a studio head. That's really all one can say before starting a review...