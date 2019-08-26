Kim Kardashian West has grown closer to Khloe Kardashian over the past year.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star was asked who her favourite sibling is and whilst she wouldn't name one, she admitted she is closest with Khloe at the moment.

She told Vogue Arabia magazine: ''It changes, just like friends or relationships go in and out. I think this year has been a really strong Kim and Khloé year. I'm obviously so close with Kendall and Kylie too but I've spent so much more time on this earth with Kourtney and Khloé - 16 and 17 years longer with them. We have more history, have been through so much together, and we have more friends in common. Kourtney and I will always be really close, but this year, Khloé and I really bonded.''

Khloe has had a tough year since her split from Tristan Thompson after he kissed her friend Jordyn Woods and she wants to ''celebrate life'' with her daughter True.

In response to a fan using her tot as an ''accessory'' for social media, she said: ''Would you like a parent NOT to create memories with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?

''I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day. True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER. (sic)''

Khloe previously admitted it ''breaks her soul'' to have to go through such tough times so publicly.

She said: ''Emotionally, you have to be really strong for this environment that we created ... It just sucks it has to be so public, because no one understands how I'm not just a TV show. This is my life, and it breaks my soul, and it's happened so many times. Sometimes I think people forget Im not just an episode. It's not just to get something trending. It's my real life. No one would ever fake this. I get we're entertainment, but we're still human.''