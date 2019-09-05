Kim Kardashian West has a ''whole shoe closet'' just to house her Yeezys.

The 38-year-old reality star owns ''every'' boot and Yeezy Boost 350 thanks to her husband and rapper Kanye West being the creator of the sneaker brand, and has said she's now ''running out of room'' in her shoe closet, which was specifically built to house her mammoth collection of ''workout sneakers''.

Speaking in a video on her Instagram Story, Kim said: ''I built a whole shoe closet for just my workout sneakers, basically just for all my Yeezys.

''Now I'm running out of room. I have every boot, every [Yeezy Boost] 350. This is when it starts to get fun when there's like all the colour ways. And then there's like some OGs up there.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is known for her organisation skills, and previously insisted her decision not to make her closets look ''too full'' is purposeful.

She said: ''First I had everything, and then I couldn't sift through everything. So I have a process of editing.''

Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, three months, with Kanye - now keeps most of her excess clothes in a temperature controlled storage facility, and uses an app to keep track of her collection.

She added: ''All of my old clothes go into a storage facility that's temperature controlled, and I have different sections, like one for all my Met Gala dresses. Each thing is in a garment bag with a photo of me at the event.

''I have this app that has everything photographed and everything has a number so I can say, 'Hey, this item was pulled.' As we take things out, I log it out or log it back in.''