Kim Kardashian West doesn't know if she wants any more children.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via a surrogate in January and though the 37-year-old beauty - who also has North, five, and Saint, two, with her spouse - is undecided about expanding her family further, she's pledged to be open and honest with her fans if she does decide to add to her brood again.

Asked if she and Kanye are planning a fourth child, she told E! News: ''I don't know. I don't know. I read something that it was, you know -- none of that was true.

''But I've been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so I don't know.

''We start filming season 16 next week, so if I think about it more and it's gonna happen, you'll definitely see it on the show.

''But as of now, no.''

Kim's doubts about a fourth baby come just a few months after she said she'd love to have another because she really ''enjoyed'' using a surrogate with Chicago.

Kim - who went down the path of surrogacy after being warned against getting pregnant again - said in May: ''I would have maybe one more [child]. I really, really enjoyed the surrogacy process. I will say, when it came to the breastfeeding time, I was like, 'OK, this is the best decision I ever made.'

''It's a game changer, having to not go through [nursing] every few hours. I can spend so much more time with the older kids and getting them used to the baby.''

And for Kim's eldest children, being a family of five has been a breeze.

She added: ''I give North a really hard time, but she's so good with [Chicago]. She's so sweet with her. When I was coming to New York, I was like, 'OK, you're going to be the woman of the house,' and she was like, 'OK, Saint, do this.' She was bossing everyone around.''