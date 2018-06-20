Kim Kardashian West was told she had the ''worst style'' by her husband Kanye West.

The 37-year-old beauty was famously given a makeover by the rapper when they first started dating but she wasn't offended because she wanted to ''learn'', even though she'd never heard of any of the designers whose garments he filled her wardrobe with.

She said: ''I always thought I had really good style until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style.

''He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet. I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried.

''We went to the Laker game and my closet was filled back up with all new stuff. There were racks of clothes of designers I have never heard of before like Lanvin and Givenchy. I didn't know that then. I kept everything because it was really sentimental to me.

''He had all these fashion books and one by Carine Roitfeld and said, 'One day Carine will style you,' and I was like, 'Yeah right, I don't know who this is.' Now, she's one of my good friends.

''I wanted to learn. I wasn't offended when he said that. When he did that he wanted to teach me.''

Kim eventually befriended designers Riccardo Tisci, then of Givenchy and now at Burberry, and Balmain's Olivier Rousteing but she admitted it was initially difficult for her to be taken seriously in the fashion world.

Speaking at the BoF West Summit at Westfield Century City in California, she said: ''I went to Paris and started meeting with these people and no one would dress me at the beginning. We would finally get a little in and Riccardo would dress me. He was the first person to really take a chance on me and he would teach me so much about the fits and cuts and how I should wear things.

''And then I became really close with Olivier. None of the samples would fit me, so they started to design things that were more curvy and that would fit someone who had more of my body type.''