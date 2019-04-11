Kim Kardashian West's wardrobe was given a ''fashion makeover'' by Kanye West early into their relationship.

The 38-year-old reality star has opened up about how she gave her 'Gold Digger' hitmaker husband - who she first started dating in 2012, and has been married to for almost five years - full creative control over her ''closet'' and allowed him to dress her up in a black Givenchy leather dress when they attended an NBA Laker's game together.

She said: ''When he was still fairly new to the relationship, he was like, 'Can I give you a fashion makeover?' I was open: Sure! Dress me up! He took me to a Lakers game and he put me in this black Givenchy leather dress and Tom Ford snakeskin shoes and a team of stylists came to my house, and when we came home, there were shoes piled up almost to the ceiling that they had taken out of my closet. I only had two pairs left! I almost started to cry. I spent years collecting those. And then there were racks and racks of clothes, designers I'd never heard of before, like Lanvin or Balmain or Margiela.''

And Kim - who is expecting her fourth child with the rapper, their second via a surrogate - has since used the Yeezy designer as her very own ''go-to stylist'' because of the positive ''response'' she received for her change in style.

The KKW Beauty owner - who already has children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, with the 'FourFiveSeconds' hitmaker - added to the America's Vogue magazine: ''I wasn't offended at all.

''Because I saw what a response I got - he was right. He's been my go-to stylist ever since. I've always admired how he's marketed things or come up with ideas for his videos and his looks - he thinks ahead. I show him what we're doing at night when we're in bed.''