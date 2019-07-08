Kim Kardashian West had ''innocent intentions'' with naming her shapewear line Kimono.

The 38-year-old beauty announced last week she'd be rebranding her upcoming line following allegations of cultural appropriation after she called it after the traditional Japanese garment, but she has insisted she didn't mean to offend anyone and she has a lot of ''respect'' for the Far Eastern country.

She said: ''You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper.

''I'm the first person to say, 'OK, of course, I can't believe we didn't think of this.' I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let's listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in...

''[Kanye] was in Japan when all of this was happening. It's a place that we love and go to. I have such respect.''

And though there are other products trademarked in the US with the word kimono, Kim - whose shapewear collection will include bras, waist trainers, thongs, thermal leggings and more - is aware that her famous name means she is held to a ''higher standard''.

She said: ''There might be more eyes on me and my brand.

''And so I have to tune it out and really learn and really grow and have to realise that maybe there is a different standard. Do I feel held to a higher standard? I'll take responsibility for that and do the right thing.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 18 months, and Psalm, seven weeks, with husband Kanye West - has yet to settle for a new name for the range.

She told WSJ magazine: ''We're figuring it all out now.''

Kim was keen to move into shapewear because ''everyone needs this''.

She added: ''Underwear, bras -- this is what people wear every day.''