Kim Kardashian West reportedly had a secret affair with Calum Best before she became famous.

The 36-year-old TV personality and Calum - who is the son of soccer legend George Best - had an ''intimate romance'' when they both lived in Miami before she emerged as one of the biggest stars on the planet.

A source explained: ''Kim and Calum dated when they were a lot younger - they weren't in the public eye back then.

''The pair used to hang out in the same social circles and shared a lot in common as they both had famous fathers.''

Calum, 35, is a good friend of Brody Jenner, Kim's step-brother, and Scott Disick, the on/off boyfriend of Kim's sister Kourtney.

And while their romance remains in the distant past, Calum is still in contact with members of the Kardashian family.

The source told The Sun Online: ''Calum was close pals with Brody and is still friends with him and Scott Disick today.

''Kim is obviously married now but Calum still keeps in touch with the family when he's in the states.''

Calum's romance with Kim took place in 2000, some seven years prior to the emergence of her career-changing sex tape with musician Ray J.

Calum and the 35-year-old singer-songwriter both starred on this year's 'Celebrity Big Brother' in the UK, but Ray J left the show in abrupt fashion after suffering a ''three-day toothache'', meaning he and Calum never got to discuss their relationships with Kim.

Meanwhile, Kim was reported to have felt ''nervous'' about her recent trip to Dubai, which served as her first official engagement since she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris last October.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with her husband Kanye West - travelled to the city in the United Arab Emirates with Scott Disick and is said to have enjoyed herself.

A source said: ''Her Dubai trip has been great. It's a work trip, but she has been sightseeing a bit as well.

''She was nervous before she left, but says it was the right decision. She misses her kids, but had a great weekend. She was excited to spend time with her fans.''