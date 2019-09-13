Kim Kardashian West took a moment ''to grieve'' after she was diagnosed with Lupus antibodies before figuring out ''how to be positive about it'' for the sake of her kids.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was told by a doctor she has traces of the autoimmune disease - which occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs - and while the initial diagnosis triggered a ''little depression'', she managed to ''get [herself] together'' for her children.

Kim - who has kids North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, four months, with husband Kanye West - said: ''When you do have a diagnosis - or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren't expecting - you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, 'OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What's my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids.' And so it triggers something.

''I really had to get myself together because I do have kids and I do have a family that I just have to be positive and get it together for.

''No matter what's going on in your life, you can take that time to grieve for a second ... and then figure out how to be positive about it because it's not going to change.

''There's no point in being depressed and staying in that headspace, but I felt it for a minute.''

Kim admits her hands were in such pain she ''couldn't even pick up the kids for a while''.

She said: ''Until I figured out what was really going on, I just needed to take a break from lifting the baby, and that was really hard for me.

''My baby Chicago was, like, a big baby. She's not light. But I was really worried because I had my baby coming, my baby boy [Psalm], and I thought it would be hard for me. But luckily I got it all under wraps.''

But the 38-year-old star insists she is ''fine right now'' and taking medication.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''Everything's OK. I'm on a medication now, so everything seems to be fine for right now. I'm just rolling with it day by day.''

Kim was expecting Psalm via surrogate when she was diagnosed with Lupus antibodies.

She previously said: ''Lately, my wrists have started to hurt again, but it's definitely a different feeling than before. I feel this, like, in my bones. I just am, like, freaking out. I have a baby on the way, I have law school. It just really can scare you when you start really thinking about how much this is gonna really change my life.''