Kim Kardashian West admitted bad designs in shapewear means she has got pee ''all over'' herself at glitzy award shows.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has been trying to decide whether or not to add a ''pee hole'' in the designs for her SKIMS shapewear line because she knows how difficult it can be using the bathroom in certain restrictive garments.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she admitted: ''I just launched SKIMS and I've been debating if I need a pee hole in certain of the things.
''Under a dress to the Emmys or whatever, I would try to use the pee hole and then you pee all over yourself and it doesn't work half the time anyway. This is such a legit question!''
Kim, 38, made the revelation while she and the chat show host were playing a game in which they were forced to reveal random things off their phones.
She also had to show viewers the most recent text she received from her husband Kanye, who sent a photo of a ranch alongside a sweet message.
He wrote: ''West Lake... The first ranch in our family. 50 years from now this will mean so much to us.''
Meanwhile Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with her man - recently admitted her suffers from a lack of confidence but she tries to use any criticisms ''as motivation''.
She explained: ''[I struggle with self-doubt] all the time. I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical. I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.
''A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, 'Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym.' ''
