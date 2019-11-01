Kim Kardashian West dressed at Elle Wood from 'Legally Blonde' for Halloween.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took inspiration from Reese Witherspoon's iconic role from the 2001 comedy with two costumes from the classic movie.

She uploaded the snaps for her Instagram followers on Thursday (31.10.19), with the first outfit featuring a plunging pink gown, completing the look with a fluffy pen and a tiny dog in a bag.

For her other costume, the 38-year-old star recreated another memorable scene from the film as she posed in a green sequinned bikini.

Her Halloween influence was very apt, considering Kim's law studies and career ambitions.

The reality star is looking to follow in her late father Rob Kardashian's footsteps, and she's currently working in California towards sitting the state bar exam in 2022.

She has previously expressed desire to become a lawyer and move with her family to Wyoming - a dream of her husband Kanye West - in the next 10 years.

When asked by Kanye where she wants to be in a decade's time, she said: ''In my mind I'm already living in those 10 years. I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles - and becoming a lawyer.''

Kim decided to pursue law after she received a ''really good result'' when she petitioned President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of non-violent drug offender Alice Marie Johnson, which led to the First Step Act being passed.

The 38-year-old businesswoman - who briefly attended Pierce College in Los Angeles but doesn't hold a degree as she never graduated - said: ''I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed.''

California is one of four US states that allows people without a degree to pass the bar by 'reading the law', meaning they intern with a practicing lawyer or judge.