Kim Kardashian West has had her three youngest children baptised in Armenia.

The 38-year-old beauty was accompanied by her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her children Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and four-year-old Reign - who she has with former partner Scott Disick - to the Etchmiadzin Cathedral in Vagharshapat on Monday (07.10.19) morning as she had Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and four-month-old Psalm welcomed into the Christian faith.

Video footage posted on Kim's Instagram Story showed the family, including Kim's eldest daughter North, six, walking to the ceremony, with the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star carrying her youngest child.

Kim's husband, the children's father Kanye West, has not joined them on the trip.

A source told People magazine the reality stars are staying in the nearby capital city of Yerevan.

They added: ''Etchmiadzin Cathedral is the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church.''

Kim - whose paternal ancestors were Armenian - was very excited to be in the country.

She tweeted on Sunday (06.10.19): ''Almost 3 am in Armenia and I can't sleep I'm so excited to be here and see everyone!''

Last month, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star revealed she had other reasons for visiting Armenia because she was keen to use local facilities to produce her SKIMS shapewear line.

She tweeted: ''I will be visiting Armenia in the next 2 weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future.

''As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about. @ANCA_DC (sic)''

Four years ago, Kim and Kanye traveled to Jerusalem to have North baptised, with Khloe Kardashian there to be the youngster's godmother.

A source said at the time: ''They flew [into Jerusalem] especially for [the baptism]. They knew it was close to Armenia and it was always a dream to come to Jerusalem. There's an Armenian quarter, and they did it at this old beautiful church. It was epic. So beautiful.''