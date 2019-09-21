Kim Kardashian West has got two new puppies.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star already has a tanned teacup pomeranian called Sushi, which she bought for her daughter North's fourth birthday two years ago, and has decided to add two other pet pooches - one white female and one black male - to her clan but she's struggling to name them.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty uploaded a photograph of her cuddling her new furry friends and wrote: ''Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce. Please comment below any ideas you have!!!! (sic).''

The 38-year-old reality TV star's decision to add two new fluff balls to her home will no doubt come as a surprise to fans as she really struggled to train Sushi when she first got her and ended up calling in celebrity trainer Cesar Millan - who is known as 'The Dog Whisperer' - to help her as her barking was driving her mad.

In scenes from the an episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' back in 2017, Kim told Cesar: ''For my sanity, all I wanted was a really calm dog.''

The renowned animal trainer - who has helped celebrity clients including Jada Pinkett Smith and the late 'Playboy' tycoon Hugh Hefner - watched Kim and North playing with Sushi and quickly spotted the mistakes they were making.

Cesar told Kim that Sushi's bad behaviour was down to lack of structure and he offered her some guidance to help get the pup on the straight and narrow.

Kim said at the time: ''It's really exciting to know that Sushi's issues are fixable, and she's just a part of the family now, so we gotta work on it.''

As well as North, Kim also has three-year-old son Saint, 21-month-old daughter Chicago and four-month-old son Psalm with her husband Kanye West.