Kim Kardashian West's daughter North has a ''squishy'' Christmas tree.

The 38-year-old reality star has splashed out on a special tree for her eldest child this festive season, as she revealed the five-year-old tot has a soft tree in her bedroom, complete with squishable ornaments which she and her mother decorated together.

Speaking to Busy Philipps in special bonus footage of 'Busy Tonight', she said: ''I got North an all Squishy tree with ornaments that are Squishies. She's gonna be in heaven when we decorate it tomorrow.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is hosting the annual Christmas Eve (24.12.18) party for her famous family this year, and has said that whilst she's not usually one to go overboard with festive decorations, she's had whole ''teams'' of people lending her a hand this year.

She added to Busy: ''Because we're throwing the Christmas Eve party this year, I feel like I have to get the teams in to figure it out and really step it up. We're usually really simple, just like twinkle lights but not a lot of decorations ... so I gotta figure it out.''

Her comments come as she recently expressed her excitement on social media at the prospect of letting her fans see her elaborate decorations.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Wait until you see our Christmas decor. I'm gonna wait until Christmas Eve to show you guys! It's sooooo good!!! (sic)''

The Kardashian and Jenner family usually come together to create their own Christmas card every year and it appeared Kim was organising it this year as she gave fans updates online.

She said at the time: ''We're on set today for a secret project ... I'm here with all my sisters and my mom. Do you think I should pop up on them with a photographer and shoot our family Christmas card? I think I can get this done.

''All right, so I can maybe pull this off in about an hour, but do we want a sister [and] mom Christmas card? Or do we want all the kids in it? I mean, I can try and get the kids here and surprise everyone. What do I do, guys? Christmas card today?''