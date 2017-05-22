Kim Kardashian West's mother and sister have both offered to be her surrogate.

The 36-year-old beauty - who has daughter North, three, and son Saint, 17 months, with husband Kanye West - has made no secret of the fact she wants another child but was previously warned by her doctors it wouldn't be safe for her to conceive again because of the health problems she's experienced in her last pregnancies.

And in scenes aired on 'Keeping With the Kardashians' on Sunday (21.05.17), her mother Kris Jenner, 61, explained how her own doctor her told her she no longer has viable eggs, but that doesn't mean she can't carry a baby.

Kim then asked: ''Do you want to carry mine?''

Kris replied: ''If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born OK, I would do it in two seconds. I really would.''

But Kris wasn't the first family member to offer to carry an embryo to term for Kim and Kanye, as 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian - who has children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with former partner Scott Disick - also volunteered.

She told Kris: ''I already offered myself. So, don't act like you're the only Mother Theresa in here!''

Kris had gone to have her fertility checked out after she received a letter from a lawyer acting for a married couple, who had been unable to conceive naturally and wanted to buy eggs from the family matriarch because she has an ''impressive track record in producing successful and outstanding offspring.''

The momager was flattered by the letter, but Kourtney found the request ''ridiculous''.

She said: ''It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61.

''I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous.''

Meanwhile, Kim's friend Chrissy Teigen - who has openly spoken about her own fertility problems prior to getting pregnant with her and John Legend's daughter Luna, now 13 months - previously offered to be a surrogate for her pal.

She said: ''I would be her surrogate in a second. I really enjoyed the pregnancy process - I loved it. Yes. In a heartbeat.

''I did IVF - science is miraculous these days, anything is possible. I hope whatever she does is gonna work out for the best, and it's gonna be beautiful either way.''

Kim was previously warned she could ''bleed to death'' if she fell pregnant again.

She told her doctor: ''Lately I've been thinking I would love to maybe have another baby. But like I had two really difficult pregnancies and really difficult deliveries so getting pregnant again it's something that does concern me.''

Butthe medic warned: ''Here's what I think, your pregnancies, you had toxaemia, you had a retained placenta, very traumatic, we're always worried about the next serious complication. I think the potential fear of the whole situation is legitimate.

''You never know that you might not have the same type of problem that might be more serious this time. You're always taking a little bit of a chance. There are situations where retained placenta could be life and death.''

Her mother Kris bluntly added: ''You could bleed to death.''