Kim Kardashian West has had extensions put in because she couldn't ''take'' her short hair anymore.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star chopped off her long locks earlier this week to match her sister Khloe Kardashian but, less than 24 hours later, she admitted she hated her new 'do because it made her feel ''cutesy'' instead of ''sexy'' - and she's now decided to change it back.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the 37-year-old beauty uploaded a video of her with her long tresses and the dog Snapchat filter, along with the caption: ''I went back long I couldn't take it lol (sic).''

Her hair change came after she admitted she was ''annoyed'' that she had cut her locks into a bob.

She asked: ''So what do you guys think of my short hair? I'm so annoyed that I cut it. I just feel cutesy in it, like cute, no not sexy. I don't feel sexy in short hair, I feel sexy with long hair. It's cute.''

And it seems her lack of sexiness was bothering her as she later took to her Twitter account the vent about her bob, writing: ''Wait I miss my long hair (sic).''

Although she's having trouble with her hair, Kim is impressed with her body as she recently admitted that her sisters are jealous of her washboard abs and killer curves.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Kim asked: ''Wait, what was that Kendall?''

To which her half-sister Kendall Jenner replied: ''I'm really concerned, I don't think you're eating. You're so skinny.''

Her younger sister Khloe - who gave birth to her first child True three months ago - chimed in: ''I've never seen a human being look as good as you. You are a walking FaceTune doll. I've never seen a skinnier person in my life than Mrs West. Well, Kendall but that's natural, you, that takes work to look like that and that's amazing.''

Although Kim - who has three children; North, five, Saint, two, and Chicago, seven months, with her husband Kanye West - appeared to be lapping up the compliments, she is adamant she's not lost that much weight as she's still 119lbs.

She screeched: ''You guys, I'm not that skinny! I'm down to 119lbs but I will say that I am less when I take out my hair extensions so I don't have them in now.''