Kim Kardashian West has been diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently tested positive for lupus antibodies and had been experiencing severe pain in her hands, but after undergoing an ultrasound, doctors were able to establish she was suffering from the joint condition, which resulted from her skin problem psoriasis.

In scenes aired on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' on Sunday (15.09.19), her doctor explained: ''First of all, if you have any evidence for lupus, we would have screened it.

''You do not have lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. So, you can be reassured. You probably have psoriatic arthritis because psoriasis comes and goes. There's nothing there right now.''

Kim admitted she felt ''so relieved'' that her problems were not as severe as they could have been and felt confident she will be able to ''manage'' her symptoms in the future.

She said: ''The pain is going to come and go sometimes, but I can manage it. This isn't going to stop me.''

Kim recently admitted she needed time to ''grieve'' when she learned she had Lupus antibodies.

The brunette beauty - who has kids North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 19 months, and Psalm, four months, with husband Kanye West - said: ''When you do have a diagnosis - or you get tested for something and you get a result that you weren't expecting - you definitely get in your head and for a second you kinda get this little depression of, like, 'OK, what are all of the possibilities that can happen? What's my life gonna look like? I really wanna be active for my kids.' And so it triggers something.

''I really had to get myself together because I do have kids and I do have a family that I just have to be positive and get it together for.

''No matter what's going on in your life, you can take that time to grieve for a second ... and then figure out how to be positive about it because it's not going to change.

''There's no point in being depressed and staying in that headspace, but I felt it for a minute.''