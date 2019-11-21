Kim Kardashian West says she gave her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic ''full rein'' over their second collection together and she is thrilled with how it turned out.
Kim Kardashian West gave Mario Dedivanovic ''full rein'' over their second cosmetics collection together.
The reality TV star and her make-up artist are preparing to release their second collaboration, 'KKW x Mario: The Artist & Muse' and Kim is thrilled with the result.
She told WWD: ''Mario and I have talked about a second collab for over a year now. After our first, we knew we wanted to do something else. It was so successful because people love to see our connection together. He's so involved, I really give him full rein with a collab. He's been working on formulas for about a year now. We knew we wanted to do it around holiday.''
And Mario revealed the collection pays tribute to Kim's influence on his career.
He said: ''The collaboration, said Dedivanovic, is meant to pay homage to Kim and thank her for what she's done for me [and] for makeup artists as a whole.''
Kim and Mario released their first collection together in April 2018 and when announcing their latest collaboration, Mario paid tribute to Kim as a muse to him and inspiration to people all over the world.
He said: ''This collection means the world to me. As I approached my 19th year as a makeup artist, I made a decision to solely devote my time & energy to projects that are 100 per cent meaningful to me.
''For the past 11+ years, Kim has not only been a muse to me, she's been a source of inspiration to an entire generation of beauty lovers around the world. She's opened doors and provided opportunities for me and for makeup artists in general that I know have changed this industry forever.
''With this collection and campaign I wanted to personally thank her on behalf of every boy and girl out there who's life she's touched in some way. She is my muse and she is our muse. I hope I make you all proud.''
