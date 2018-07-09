The Kardashians will feature in Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign.
Kim Kardashian West, her mother, and her daughter, are to front Fendi's #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign.
The Italian brand is launching the second edition of their campaign, which will feature images and video clips of the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star, family matriarch Kris Jenner, and five-year-old North West, with the promotional material also incorporating the music of Kim's husband, Kanye West.
The 40-year-old rapper's 'Love Lockdown' will be used to soundtrack the short clips, WWD.com reports.
Fendi's Chief Executive Officer Serge Brunschwig said of the campaign: ''We wanted to show the most genuine and authentic aspect that is behind the people we collaborate with, and the complicity between the women of the family.
''We have chosen to collaborate with family-related members that have been relevant in general, as well as known as a family, from the more controversial ones, who more and more express a courageous point of view and they have a vision, to more unexpected and unexplored ones. You know that at Fendi we love to dare and surprise.''
Kim, 37, is a long-time fan of the luxury label and has shared pictures of herself on Instagram head to toe in the brand.
The star was spotted with Kris and North on a shoot in Malibu in April, where she was tipped to be modelling for the label.
The images will be released on Fendi's social networks beginning on July 11, to mark the 10th anniversary of the brand's staple Peekaboo bags.
The first #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign explored the intimate relationship between the iconic Fendi bag, Silvia Venturini Fendi and her daughters Delfina Delettrez Fendi and Leonetta Luciano Fendi.
