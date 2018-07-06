Kim Kardashian West has admitted she ''freaked out'' when she found out she was pregnant with North as she thought her life was going to be ''over'' when she had a child.
The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star couldn't believe it when she realised she was pregnant for the first time and worried her life was going to be ''over'' now she was going to be a mom.
She said: ''My mom had me at like 23 or 24 - she had my sister at 22. My dad was a bit older - he was like 36 when he had me. But I thought they knew everything. Before I had kids, I remember just thinking like, 'Wow, they had it so together. Am I ready?'
''But you're never ready. I say that to all my friends. Me in my 30s, Kanye [West] was in his 30s, and I'm like, If we're not ready now... I mean, this is pathetic. So we're going for it. And it just happened - I was so freaked out. I was like, I thought my life was over. I was just so not a parent. I literally thought my life was over.''
Kim has always been financially independent from her parents but she doesn't know if she would do the same for her kids.
She told Wealth Simple: ''They never gave me money for rent or anything. Nothing. I always was working. I never asked people for money. That was never really my thing.
''I always just figured it out. The way that my parents taught me was, hey, when you're 18, you've seen this lifestyle, I'm sure you're going to want to upkeep it. If you're going to want to live this way, you're going to have to get a job. I don't know if it will be the same for my kids. It's a different time. I don't know if I'm going to do that. I'd have to discuss that with Kanye.''
