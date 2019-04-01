Kim Kardashian West is ''frantically trying'' to get the nursery ready for her new arrival.

The 'Keeping Up The Kardashians' star has been working on the room for her impending arrival, who she is set to welcome via a surrogate but has described it as the ''best'' kind of ''madness''.

She said: ''I'm frantically trying to get the room ready. It's madness, but the best madness.''

Speaking about the ''mood board'' in their living room, she added to the New York Times newspaper: ''It's a collection of looks they like, or tweaks they want to make to Kim's cosmetic, fragrance and accessory lines.''

And there could be many more frantic days to come as Kim previously revealed that her husband Kanye - with whom she already has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, - wants ''seven'' children.

She said: ''Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven ... [Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in ... I've been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.''

Kim has also opened up about the impact being a mother has had on her relationship with Kanye.

She previously said: ''I absolutely think you can [be both a mother and sexy]. I was somebody who gained 60 or 70 pounds in my pregnancies and felt so unlike myself and so unsexy. Literally, at the end, when you can't even have sex, I thought, 'I'm never going to have sex again in my life!' I just felt so bad about myself in my soul. I didn't lose weight that quickly. But I'd say eight months later, I had probably my best body ever. I felt like, 'I did this. I lost all this weight on my own. I feel better than ever!' I just put my body through that, and so it was empowering when I did a nude shoot. I definitely have two different personalities like that. But I think motherhood has actually made me more confident about being publicly sexy.''