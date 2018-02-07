Kim Kardashian West forgot to tell Scott Disick she was having another baby, and he only found out after he saw her decorating the new arrival's nursery.
The 37-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter named Chicago, into the world last month when she was born via surrogate mother, but in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' - which was shot before Chicago's birth - it seems she forgot to tell one family member.
In the clip, Scott - who is the former boyfriend of Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he has Mason, eight, Penelope, five, and Reign, three - was confused when he paid a visit to Kim's home to find her decorating the nursery for her impending arrival.
He says: ''I'll be quite honest: I don't even know what this room is.''
To which Kim, unaware of her blunder, replied: ''Nursery. So like the little open tub, crib ...''
Scott then asked: ''Do you really think you need to worry about redoing these cabinets if this is going to be a nursery for a kid that you don't even have? Are you pregnant?''
Kim - who also has four-year-old daughter North and two-year-old son Saint with her spouse - originally thought Scott was joking, before realising she hadn't told him she was expecting a third child.
She said: ''Is this a joke? Do you not know we're having another baby? Scott, we're having a baby in like a couple of months. I'm dead serious. I swear.''
The beauty then clarified that she wasn't carrying the child herself, after Scott appeared more confused by the situation.
She added: ''No I'm not [carrying the baby]. We went the surrogacy route. I never had this conversation with you? I swear I'm not joking with you. Scott, I swear I'm not joking with you.''
Chicago West was born on January 15, and Scott has yet to publicly comment on the news.
