Kim Kardashian West ''flips out'' if she loses anything.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star feels it is important to run an organised home and refuses to let any clutter build up at her abode.

She said: ''My life is chaotic, so my home is super simple. Everything has to be clean. No clutter.

''If things aren't organised, I flip out. My kids' clothes have their name ironed into them on little labels. I know where everything is, and I. Do. Not. Lose. Things.''

And the 37-year-old television personality - who has North, four, Saint, two, and newborn Chicago, with her husband Kanye West - says there is a sense of calm in her house.

She added to ELLE magazine: ''My kids just aren't that loud. My dog's even quiet; it's just the craziest thing.''

And her organisational skills extend to her work as Kim recently claimed she has never been late for a job.

She said: ''While there's no single recipe for success, I found that sticking to these principles helped me build my businesses and achieve my dreams. There are NO excuses for being late, not showing up or not getting your work done. Everyone has other things going on, so if you commit to something, you need to be on time and respectful.

''If you find something you're really passionate about, figure out a way to make that your job. You'll work harder if your heart and soul is in your career. Whether it's posting on my own social channels or telling my perspective on our show, I like to be confident in my own voice.

''If I do make a mistake, I learn from it and move on. Don't blame other people! By taking time for yourself, you'll find inspiration in unexpected places and you won't exhaust yourself. If you're too burnt out on work, you'll half-ass things. (sic)''