Kim Kardashian West and her sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner each arrived to the Met Gala on their own on Monday (01.05.17).
Kim Kardashian West and her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner arrived separately to the Met Gala.
The 36-year-old reality star attended the exclusive bash in New York City on Monday night (01.05.17) on her own as her 'Famous' rapper husband Kanye West missed out on the event to look after their children - three-year-old daughter North and seven-month-old son Saint - and the brunette beauty was trying to find her siblings as she arrived at the glitzy event.
Speaking to Vogue at the star-studded bash, she said: ''Have you seen my sisters is the question? Kendall and Kylie, I'm looking for them. We are all solo, so we were texting on the way here.''
Asked where Kanye was, she said: ''He's at home. He has been taking some time off and really loving that.''
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' beauty also spoke about her Vivienne Westwood dress and how she wanted to go for an understated look to be different from everyone else who usually dresses outrageously for the fashion parade.
Asked who made her gown, she said: ''Vivienne Westwood ... I figured everyone was going to go really over the top and I just wanted to be very simple.''
