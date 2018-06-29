Kim Kardashian and her famous family have reportedly fired their long-time make-up artist Joyce Bonelli because they felt she wasn't the right ''fit'' anymore.
Kim Kardashian West has reportedly ''fired'' her long-time make-up artist Joyce Bonelli.
The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star and her relatives - including her mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner - hired the cosmetics guru before they were thrusted into the limelight back in 2007 and have worked with her for shoots and their family E! reality TV ever since.
But, despite her loyalty to them, the famous family reportedly decided to part ways with Joyce a few months ago because they didn't think she was the ''right fit anymore''.
A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''The family doesn't speak to her anymore. She hasn't worked with them for months. The decision was made amicably. They just stopped working with her because they didn't see it as a right fit anymore.''
And, although it was a joint decision, the Kardashian-Jenner clan have since cut all ties with Joyce by unfollowing her on social media - even Khloe's best friend Malika Haqq.
Kim, 37, and her siblings clearly have no issues cutting people out of their lives as they did the same with Khloe's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two-month-old daughter True, when they found out that he'd cheated on the 33-year-old beauty.
As soon as the cheating scandal broke, which happened to be the day before the blonde beauty went into labour, Khloe's sisters unfollowed the basketball player on Instagram.
However, they have since patched up their differences and buried the hatchet after Khloe begged them to forgive the 27-year-old NBA star for the sake of her and baby True.
The unfollowing didn't go down too well with Tristan at the time and he actually blocked Kim on the social networking site, but she has since persuaded him to refollow her.
