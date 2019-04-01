Kim Kardashian West finds it ''difficult to prepare mentally'' for a new baby.

The 38-year-old reality star and her husband Kanye West are currently expecting their fourth child together, and second via surrogate mother, who is set to be born ''in a few weeks'' time, and sources have said that whilst the couple are ''excited'' for their new arrival, Kim is also feeling the nerves.

An insider told People magazine: ''[Kim] feels unprepared, [but] as soon as the baby is born, she will feel better. She thinks it's difficult to prepare mentally for a new baby.

''Kim and Kanye are both very excited. Chicago grew so quickly, so they are happy about having one last baby in the house. But this is it, they both say. Four kids is the perfect number for them.''

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who already has North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 14 months, with Kanye - recently said she was ''frantically trying'' to get the nursery ready for her fourth tot.

She said: ''I'm frantically trying to get the room ready. It's madness, but the best madness.''

And there could be many more frantic days to come as Kim previously revealed that 'Heartless' hitmaker Kanye wants ''seven'' children.

She said: ''Kanye wants to have more, though. He's been harassing me. He wants like seven. He's like stuck in seven ... [Seven kids is] crazy. I could never, especially in like the world we live in ... I've been kinda hesitant about having more kinds because it literally keeps me up at night, thinking about how my kids will survive in a crazy world like this.''

But even with a fourth child on the way, Kim says she's ''freaking out''.

The beauty - whose impending arrival is a baby boy - said: ''I'm low-key freaking out. I didn't think it was going to happen. I thought like, 'Oh, it probably won't even take.'''