Kim Kardashian West has filed trademark papers for her son Psalm West.

The newest addition to the West family - comprised of Kim, her husband Kanye West, and their other three children North, five, Saint, three, and Chicago, 16 months - might only be 14 days old, but Kim is already making sure he's got everything he needs to start up a business in his name.

According to TMZ, Kim filed trademark protection papers for her son's moniker so it can be used for a mammoth list of products, including hair accessories, entertainment services, skin care, toy figures, clothing, computer software, baby bottles, furniture, lotions, bubble bath, fragrances, shower gels, nail polish, and body oils.

The legal documents also provide trademarks for puppets, puzzles, toy food, toy cameras, bath toys, baby bouncers, baby changing tables, baby walkers, mirrors, pillows, cushions, picture frames, cosmetic bags, toiletry cases, duffle bags, umbrellas, clocks, watches, calendars, stationery, stickers, collectable trading cards, and dozens more items.

Kim's trademark request comes after her mother Kris Jenner recently revealed Psalm's name - which also means ''sacred song or hymn'' - was inspired by the Bible's 'Book of Psalms' in the Christian Old Testament.

She said: ''The inspiration was the 'Book of Psalms' in the Bible.

''I think it's just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he's such a blessing, so it's perfect.''

And it was also recently confirmed that both Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, had ''mutually'' agreed on the moniker, and that rapper Kanye was ''very involved'' in the process, as a regular reader of 'Psalms'.

A source said: ''He and Kim do exactly what every couple does, where they each bring up names and the other one gives their feedback.

''It's very traditional that way.

''Kanye would never just choose a name that Kim doesn't like, or vice versa. The names are things that they mutually agree upon.''