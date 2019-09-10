Kim Kardashian West felt into a ''little depression'' after finding out she could have Lupus.

The 38-year-old reality star was warned by doctors she had traces of both the autoimmune disease - which occurs when the body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs - and rheumatoid arthritis in her blood after she began complaining of painful wrists and tiredness.

And Kim - whose tests were shown on the most recent episode of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - admitted finding out what was wrong with her was a ''really scary'' time but she's no longer feeling as low as she was.

She said: ''Auto-immune issues are really scary. When you get a diagnosis, and I didn't realise I was one of those people, but before I knew what it was, when it was really up in the air, you get in your head and you think of every worst possibility of what's gonna happen and how you're gonna live your life.

''You really get into this little depression for a minute, I got myself out of it, but it was really scary to get myself through that.''

The brunette beauty - who has children North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with husband Kanye West - is currently on medication to ease her symptoms.

Asked if she had received a diagnosis, Kim said on 'Today': ''I did find out, we're gonna talk about it next Sunday.

''I was able to find an amazing doctor, Dr. Wallace, and we figured out what the problem is.

''I unfortunately had to be put on medication to stop the symptoms, I tried everything natural for the longest time and we chose the best route for me so luckily right now everything is under control.''