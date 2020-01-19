Kim Kardashian West feels she's finally found her true calling in life.

The 39-year-old reality TV star has recently turned her attention towards criminal justice work, and Kim has admitted to relishing the challenge, suggesting it's what shes most suited to doing.

Asked if she has found her calling working with criminal justice reform, Kim told E! News: ''I do, I really do. I don't see how I could just say no to someone that really needs help if I know that I can help them.''

The brunette beauty - who is married to rap star Kanye West - admitted her new career has been surreal at times, though she's enjoyed the ''fun journey''.

Asked if she's ever surprised by the work she's now doing, Kim added: ''I am sometimes. But I think that it also shows my kids how motivated I am every time I have a prison visit or, you know, I explained to them why I'm going and what I'm doing and they understand.

''I love talking about it with everyone around me when there's a case going on.

''I mean, even our group chats about different cases that go on, my conversations are different. I've literally had to change my number, and just say, 'I gotta focus for four years, all my friends, guys I'll be back in four years. Let me just really focus.'

''I found my interests have changed, everything really just shifted, and it's been a fun journey.''

Kim's father, Robert Kardashian, worked as an attorney before he passed away in 2003.

And the TV star has developed even more respect for her dad's work following her own experience of the criminal justice system.

Kim - who has kids North, six, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, eight months - said: ''There are times when I can be frustrated, up studying really late and wonder how he did it.

''Having four kids ... [he] must have been going through some of the same things that I have gone through, so it would have been exciting to talk to him about that. I know that he would be so, so proud.''