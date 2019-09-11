Kim Kardashian West battles insecurities ''all the time'', although she tries to use people's ''unjustly critical'' comments to her advantage as a form of ''motivation''.
Kim Kardashian West battles insecurities ''all the time''.
The 38-year-old reality star projects confidence, but has admitted she does suffer from body hang ups and insecurities, although she tries to use people's ''unjustly critical'' comments to her advantage as a form of ''motivation''.
She said: ''[I struggle with self-doubt] all the time. I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical. I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.
''A few years ago I was photographed and I had cellulite on my thighs [wearing a bikini] in Mexico. And I was like, 'Okay. I do not like how I look. I am going to get to the gym.' ''
But the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is learning ''to be easy'' on herself, because she knows her critics will always find part of her look to pick at.
She added: ''You're never going to be perfect. I think life is about being happy and being confident.''
Kim - who has North, six, Saint, three, Chicago, 20 months, and Psalm, four months, with her husband Kanye West - also praised her new shapewear line SKIMS for helping to boost her confidence.
Speaking to People magazine, Kim - who launched SKIMS on Tuesday (10.09.19) - said: ''I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs. I always wanted something that would smooth, and sometimes not necessarily change my shape. ''
I would create my own shapewear all the time to be my solutions for things. I feel like I've been designing shapewear for 15 years. I'm so proud of the line. I'm so proud of the fabric. I made things that haven't really been made before.''
