Kim Kardashian West took her infamous nude selfie because she thought it would be the last time she'd have a good body.

The 36-year-old star caused a stir last year when she posted a naked photo with her modesty concealed by a black bar and she admitted she took the picture because she'd just found out she was pregnant with son Saint, now 18 months.

She explained on 'The View': ''I was actually pregnant in that photo.

''I just found out I was pregnant and so I had to dye my hair back. I thought, 'You know what this is my one last shot of a good photo before my body is done,' so I took a pic.''

Despite the controversy caused by the picture, Kim - who also has daughter North, four, with husband Kanye West - was ''truly baffled'' by the outcry.

She said: ''I was truly was baffled when people still cared. They have seen me naked 500 times.''

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star admitted she isn't often upset by online critics, but she can understand why others get ''hurt'' and she does occasionally get overwhelmed by the negativity.

She said: ''I have thick skin and this isn't for everyone. I can see why people get hurt and are bothered by it. I do break down at times.

''I'm just like it's not OK for people to say these awful things. For people to have all this keyboard courage to say the craziest things about you is OK and it's not OK.''

Kim gets up early every day just so she can fit in the time to work out.

She said: ''I definitely think that you have to do the work. I get up every morning between 5:30 and 6; workout before my kids get up. I've been working out for an hour and a half [each day].''