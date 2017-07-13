Kim Kardashian West is planning to expand her KKW beauty line.
The 36-year-old reality TV star launched her KKW Beauty with four $48 Crème Contour & Highlight Kits last month and Kim has promised her fans that more products are on the way.
She said: ''This is the start of many amazing products.''
However, Kim's latest venture proved to be controversial before it even launched after she was accused of deliberately darkening her skin.
The star's tone appeared to be much darker than usual in the photographs for the promotional campaign and experienced a backlash from fans on social media.
Kim - who is married to rapper Kanye West - later spoke about the furore and insisted it wasn't a deliberate measure and she never intended to offend anyone.
She said: ''I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.
''Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.''
