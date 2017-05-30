Kim Kardashian West eats salads ''every single day''.

The 36-year-old television personality - who has three-year-old daughter North and 17-month-old son Saint with her husband Kanye West - has revealed she has ordered the same Chinese chicken salad from Health Nut in Calabasas, California, every day for many years.

When asked about her eating habits and how often she tucks into a leafy meal on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', the raven-haired beauty said: ''Every single day from the same place pretty much. From Health Nut.''

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has revealed she has never been a big alcoholic drinker, as her late father, Robert Kardashian, always taught her to be the ''responsible'' child and to go out partying with her older sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and look after her on a boozy night out during her younger years.

The 'Selfish' author explained: ''I think that my dad always just put such a responsibility on me in college. Kourtney was such a big drinker, and my dad was really well aware, so when I was 14 every weekend I had to drive him around and he would teach me how to drive his car and would say 'I know you're only 14, we don't have cell phones so when you get to the house you have to party with your sister'. He made me go with my sister every weekend to watch her, and would say 'Call me from the house phone, I don't care what time it is. When you're leaving drive everyone home, and call me at your last destination'.

''I would be the designated driver. And they would literally only let me hang out just to drive everyone home. I just felt this sense of responsibility and I owned it.''

Kim has admitted she would also be Paris Hilton's fashion guru and stylist when she was younger as she would clear out her wardrobe, sell the items that were not on trend, and advise the former 'Simple Life' star on what garments to buy.

Kim explained: ''I would work with Paris and I would love to organise and clean out their closets and clean out all their stuff and sell it on ebay and shop for her. That was like my job. People always say assistant but they have it wrong.''